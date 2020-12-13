UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UroGen Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $52,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $278,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,163 shares of company stock worth $67,505. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 459.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 143.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

