Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UEIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $722.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

