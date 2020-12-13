United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of X opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United States Steel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

