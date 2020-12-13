United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,524 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.33% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USL opened at $16.67 on Friday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

