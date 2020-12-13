uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Raised to $62.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. uniQure has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,872. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

