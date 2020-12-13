uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on uniQure in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,645 shares of company stock worth $1,205,872. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 54.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $6,559,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

