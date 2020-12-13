uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

QURE stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,645 shares of company stock worth $1,205,872. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

