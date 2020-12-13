Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

UGP stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $42,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.