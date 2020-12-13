Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 68,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $74,562.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,706,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,020,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,001 shares of company stock valued at $485,107. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyme Technologies (TYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.