Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 334,059 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $68,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,418 shares of company stock worth $14,448,036. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

