Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after acquiring an additional 250,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $3,795,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 322,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,448,036. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.