Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 76.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 116,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 18.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

LBTYA opened at $23.92 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534 over the last three months. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

