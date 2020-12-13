Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cannae by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.