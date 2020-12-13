Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $570,000 Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $290,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,999 shares of company stock worth $4,226,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global upgraded Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

NVRO opened at $162.90 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.43.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

