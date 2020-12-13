Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $524,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.84.

OKTA stock opened at $252.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.74. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $258.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $12,238,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total value of $5,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,676.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,479 shares of company stock valued at $68,956,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

