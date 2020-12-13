Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 41,261 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,261 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

