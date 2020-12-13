Twinbeech Capital LP Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 77.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

