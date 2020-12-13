Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 8,666 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 23,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.43 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

