Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,127 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $16,231,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,739,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,105,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

