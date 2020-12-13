Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 25,997 Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after buying an additional 1,754,218 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 542,954 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after buying an additional 371,795 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,073,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

