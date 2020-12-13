Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 13,157 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $94,073,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 327,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

