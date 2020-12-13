Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 824,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

