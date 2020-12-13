Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $114.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

