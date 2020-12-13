Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of VIVO opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $843.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

