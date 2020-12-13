Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kemper by 25.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

KMPR opened at $77.79 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.