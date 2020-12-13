Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 867,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 15.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

