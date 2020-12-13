Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $560,000 Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $23.99.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,653.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and have sold 350,253 shares worth $5,646,735. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

