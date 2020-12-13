Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $536,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

NYSE:THG opened at $116.24 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

