Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $534,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,889 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.19. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

