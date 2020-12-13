Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $483,000 Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 65.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.19. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. Analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $4,319,306.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,912. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.