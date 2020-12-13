Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $466,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $425,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,185 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 46.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,578 shares of company stock valued at $69,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

