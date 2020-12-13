Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $437,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

