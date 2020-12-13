Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $579,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,522 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 8,859,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after buying an additional 8,823,857 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $79,642,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,013,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,278,000 after buying an additional 1,198,278 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 20,820,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after buying an additional 664,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,307,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.