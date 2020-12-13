Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $513,000 in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,615,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 415.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,077,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,249,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 146.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,542 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.00 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

