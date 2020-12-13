Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $495,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth $266,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in New Relic by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

NEWR stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,851 shares of company stock worth $4,201,766 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

