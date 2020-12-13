Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $481,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chemed by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Chemed by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chemed by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $485.00 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,087.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

