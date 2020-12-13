Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $447,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3,154.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in News by 59.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in News by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in News by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in News by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.96 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

