Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $444,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $430.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.74. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $437.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.14.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

