Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $434,000 in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGEN. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Compugen stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $851.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

