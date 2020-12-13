Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $431,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,502 shares of company stock valued at $15,064,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $246.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.11 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

