Twinbeech Capital LP Has $551,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $760.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $792.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $732.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.