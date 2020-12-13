Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 332.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,492 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 630.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ADT by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ADT by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ADT by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ADT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,441 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.46 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $777,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,137,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $809,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.