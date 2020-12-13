Twinbeech Capital LP Cuts Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,357 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after buying an additional 734,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The RealReal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $2,019,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,740,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,958,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,355. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.