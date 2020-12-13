Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 31,124 Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:VRT opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

