Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 12,230 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.