Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,967,383 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

