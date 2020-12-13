Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 191,257 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after buying an additional 135,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NYSE NVT opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.