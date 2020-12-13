Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 197.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth $525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 1,549.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 170,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 83,398 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,396 shares of company stock worth $13,209,274. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

