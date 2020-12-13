Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.80.

NYSE ESS opened at $243.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

