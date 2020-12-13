Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trustmark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

TRMK stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 227,774 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 438.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 186,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

